Vladimir Putin Resigns from 1,000 Personal Staff Members, Fearing Poisoning

Vladimir Putin addressed Russian state TV today in an attempt to denigrate Russians who opposed the war with Ukraine “scum”And “traitors.”

According to a new report, the dictator is paranoid, and is afraid that someone in his inner circle might poison him.

Daily Beast contributing editor Craig Copetas says he’s been told that Putin has people tasting his food before he eats it and that last month, he replaced his entire personal staff of 1,000 people.

“Laundresses, secretaries, cooks — to a whole new group of people. The assessment from the intelligence community is that he’s scared,” Copetas said.

Copetas states that poison is the preferred method for assassination in Russia.

Putin should know — it’s believed his agents killed outspoken critic Alexander Litvinenko by spiking a pot of tea with radioactive poison in 2006.

And in 2018, authorities say Putin’s henchmen sprayed deadly poison on the front door of former spy Sergei Skripal. His daughter and he narrowly avoided death.

Putin is also accused of ordering the poisoning Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader. He survived, but is currently languishing behind bars in Russia.