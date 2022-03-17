Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Assistant Claims That She Was Threatened About Documentary

Ashley Walters, Marilyn Manson’s former assistant, submitted an amended lawsuit for sexual harassment on Friday.

Ashley Walters, Marilyn Manson’s ex-assistant, claimed that she was threatened by legal action if Evan Rachel Wood’s documentary involved her. “Phoenix Rising,”The lawsuit is about Wood’s sexual assault allegations against Manson. Walters filed a new suit on Friday.

Walters has filed a second complaint after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern asked her team for an amended complaint by March 11. This was after Stern had questioned Walters’ timeline in relation the the two year statute.

“On January 7, 2022, Defendants sent Plaintiff an email through her counsel, threatening to take retaliatory legal action against her if she ‘participate[ed] in any interviews about Mr. Warner or reveal[ed] any confidential information’ about him,”Walters’ attorneys wrote that Manson was referred to by his birth name Brian Warner in the complaint. They also mentioned that Wood was sued because she shared her allegations in her documentary.

Manson sued Wood, claiming that Wood had defamed her, just before Wood’s documentary was released. “a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career.”

Walters was Manson’s assistant in 2010-2011. He initially sued Manson for alleged sexual harassment, assault and battery. In May 2021, he also claimed intentional infliction emotional distress. According to court documents.

Walters’ lawsuit has been challenged by Manson’s legal team, who denied all allegations and claimed that they have outlived the statute of limitations.

Walters claimed Manson had forced her to work two days straight. Walters also claims she feared Manson’s violent and angry outbursts.

Walters claimed Manson pushed her onto his lap. “influential industry friends and associates,”In September 2010, an actor forced her to kiss him. She also claimed Manson had harassed her, forcing her to kiss him.

Walters’ amended suit contains the same allegations as before, but Walters’ team has added some logic to their submission regarding the timing of the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff was unable to recall many of the physical and emotional abuses until the fall of 2020 when countless repressed memories flooded back to Plaintiff after meeting numerous other victims of Defendants and obtaining counseling from a mental health professional,”The amended complaint was filed.

Walters also reiterates the first complaint. She says that she was able, through meeting Wood, Esme Bianco and Ashley Morgan Smithline who have all sued Manson for alleged sexual abuse, to process the amount Manson did to her.

Walters’ team presented supporting arguments at a January hearing. They claimed that Manson threatened Walters about speaking out for 2019 and had threatened Walters with retaliation.

“It took Plaintiff years, speaking with others in the support group, and attending therapy, to understand the extent and wrongfulness of, and recall all of the abuse that Warner subjected her to. She continues to unlock suppressed memories to this day,”According to the amended lawsuit

Insider reached out to Walters’ and Manson’s attorneys but they did not respond immediately.