Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shocked AMC Revealed Negan survives Show before Its End

AMC has announced that Maggie and Negan, two rivals to AMC, will receive their own spinoff. “TWD” ends.

AMC stunned Jeffrey Dean Morgan “Negan doesn’t die.”There are still episodes left to air.

Morgan said “everybody’s just ready to be done”After filming for many months, the cast was finally ready to go.

Fans were just as shocked when Jeffrey Dean Morgan learned that AMC had announced his resignation “Walking Dead”Spinoff of the series’s final episode later in the year.

“I guess we know that Negan doesn’t die,”Morgan stated this during a Tuesday appearance for the “Rich Eisen Show.”

“Spoiler alert, folks,” Morgan continued, adding, “Sorry. I’m still not sure why we announced that already. It was sort of a shocker to me.”

AMC had earlier this month announced that Morgan, the actor who plays Negan in the apocalyptic drama was going to star in “Isle of the Dead”Next year, also “TWD” costar Lauren Cohan. The fifth “TWD”A spinoff will be announced that will follow Negan and Maggie (Cohan), as they journey to a post-apocalyptic New York City.

AMC announced last summer that fan favorites Carol (Melissa McBride), and Daryl (Norman Reedus), would be receiving a spinoff. It will air in 2023.

Some fans were disappointed that the network revealed the fates four of its main cast members, who will survive the series finale. This has lowered the stakes for the remaining episodes.

Filming for 'Isle of the Dead" will take place in New York City.





Maggie and Negan will be in NYC. "Isle of the Dead."



Josh Stringer/AMC







This is a new approach to previous methods “The Walking Dead”Morgan said that the shows were filmed in Texas and Georgia. “Isle of the Dead”Will shoot in the north to be closer with his family. The actor is a 100-acre ranch in upstate New York dubbed Mischief Farm.

“We’re gonna shoot in Manhattan so I get to be home,” Morgan said, adding, “I think seeing zombies in Manhattan is gonna be kind of super fantastic.”

Morgan indicated that the show would also have roots in East Rutherford New Jersey, with a studio built near Meadowlands where the Giants or Jets play football.

“We’ve got a studio in the Jersey side and then we’ll shoot in the city,” Morgan said.

Morgan stated that everyone is'ready to go home' after they wrap up the final episode on 'TWD.







Filming for the series finale began in March, and will continue through the end of the month. Above are Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Daryl (Norman Reedus).



Jackson Lee Davis/AMC







Before he begins to work “Isle of the Dead,”Morgan has to complete the flagship series. Morgan is currently filming the last episode of “The Walking Dead,”Georgia is expected to conclude shooting this month.

“I think the show is going to be super cool,” Morgan told Eisen. “I hope that it comes to an ending that everyone will be happy with.”

Morgan later added, “We had so many issues just trying to get the script right.”

The final season of The Last Season is shorter than the 16-episode seasons before it. “TWD”There are 24 episodes. Six additional episodes were also shot during the pandemic for the 10th season.

Morgan estimates that instead of the usual six-month shoot Morgan said that the cast had been working for 17-18 months to film 30 episodes. Insider was recently informed by Star Ross Marquand that they have been filming for 14 months.

Morgan explained that this has helped to take some of the emotion from filming the series’ finale.

“If it was a regular season, and we were only shooting 16 episodes — we did 30 this year — and we were only here for six months and not 18, it would be a lot … there’d be a lot more emotion,” Morgan said.

He continued, “At this point, everybody’s just ready to be done, ready to go home.”

Josh McDermitt is the character Eugene Porter on this series. He recently told Insider that it was possible to. “sleep for a couple months”Recharge your batteries after the show is over.

Filming crews will need to wait for a few days.

Recently, the series wrap was delayed a few days following a concussion sustained by Norman Reedus on set while filming for the final episode began on March 11.

Insider received a statement from Reedus’ spokesperson confirming that Reedus is acting as an actor. “recovering well”Reedus is expected back to work in the near future. It is unclear if Reedus suffered the injury while Reedus was filming.

The last season “TWD”AMC currently airs the following episodes. The series finale, eight final episodes, and eight more episodes will air later in the year.

