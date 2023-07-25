Visit the best food markets in Europe for cheap during your holiday, from Barcelona to Sicily

Make sure to visit the Med Markets on your next vacation.

It’s a great and inexpensive way to get a snapshot of a destination’s local cuisine and pick up souvenirs.

6 Markets offer a great and inexpensive way to get a snapshot of a destination’s local cuisine – pictured Barcelona Credit: Getty

Spain – La Boqueria in Barcelona

Mooch around to marvel at the country’s rich pickings, such as juicy watermelons, fiery red peppers and zesty oranges.

Mercat de Sant Josep de la Boqueria in Barcelona is one of the country’s best, serving the Catalan capital for centuries on La Rambla.

You won’t leave hungry.

The tapas made in front of you here rivals the city’s restaurants, with sizzling garlic prawns, crispy calamari, slithers of jamon (cured ham), pan e tomate (crunchy toasted bread with tomatoes drizzled in olive oil) washed down with a chilled glass of cerveza or sherry.

It’s great for people-watching too with local families gathering for plates of paella or grilled fish, and kids munching on spiral potato crisps on sticks.

And don’t miss the amazing chocolate shop, Escriba.

Malta – Marsaxlokk market

In the charming village of Marsaxlokk – pronounced “mara-schlock” – you can find stalls with the finest seafood.

On Sunday mornings at Malta’s biggest fish market, tables are piled high with fresh swordfish and tuna.

You can stay for lunch and enjoy the fresh catch, like lampuki or chargrilled Octopus, or you can push your boat and order lobster from a waterfront café.

Enjoy the colourful boats that bob around in the bay.

The sun-drenched climate of the Maltese Islands means that the islands have a wide variety of top quality produce.

Discover exotic flavours such as candied peel, cloves and dates at capital Valletta’s indoor food market Is Suq Tal Belt.

Pastizzi — flaky puff pastry snacks filled with ricotta or mashed peas — are a must-try.

Turkey – Kemeralti bazaar

A trip to Turkey would not be complete without visiting a lively bazaar, or medina. Here you can barter with locals for spices, ceramics, textiles and other goods.

At Izmir’s Kemeralti bazaar there are sacks of exotic spices and boxes of jewel-coloured fruits from the peach, olive, quince and pomegranate trees of the Aegean countryside.

Hanging chamomile and chillis in bundles.

Enjoy sweet dates and plump cherries along the way.

The aroma of roasted meat on a spit lures shoppers into the Medina’s central square, where the locals enjoy Turkish coffee and black tea.

Savour the best kebabs you will ever try, while Köfte or spicy meatballs in a tangy tomato and pepper sauce is a delish speciality.

Italy – Ballaro market and La Vucciria in Palermo, Sicily

The vibrant buzz of stall hawkers selling their wares greets you at Palermo’s raucous Ballaro market, where exotic spicy scents transport visitors back to Moorish times.

There are huge watermelons and fat oranges. You can also find wheels of Parmesan aged cheese and mountainous mozzarella.

Cannolis are filled with creamy, ricotta and should be crisp.

La Vucciria, Palermo’s oldest market, has stalls lining the streets around Piazza Caracciolo and Piazza Garrafello squares.

At “street food central” you can sample bacon wrapped around spring onions and charred on the barbecue, anchovies and baby squid in breadcrumbs, sardines stuffed with pine nuts and raisins and chickpea fritters.

Try a “driver” drink of chinotto spritz with soda which visitors are challenged to down as fast as they can.

France – Marché Provençal in Antibes, Provence

Potter about the Marché Provençal in the footsteps of famous painters Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso in Antibes old town.

On display are the finest products from local producers, such as mountain cheese, garlic strings, tomato punnets in various shapes, blueberries and strawberries, and olives.

The food market opens daily at 6am and closes around 1pm.

It’s a good excuse to breakfast on croissants and pastries or buy a crepe.

In the small cafes that surround the market, you can enjoy a constant flow of pink rose with an authentic local flavor.

