Microsoft Teams down updates — Hundreds of users reported issues with 365 applications including SharePoint and Office

Microsoft 365 history

Microsoft owns the Microsoft 365 product line, which consists of cloud-based services, productivity applications, and tools for teamwork.

It includes online tools like Outlook.com, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams, as well as software packages that were formerly sold under the Microsoft Office brand.

These include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook for Microsoft Windows, macOS, mobile devices, and the web, as well as enterprise products and services like Exchange Server, SharePoint, and Yammer.

This includes subscription-based licensing for desktop and mobile applications, hosted email and intranet services, as well as subscription plans that cover all of these items.