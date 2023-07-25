Microsoft Teams down updates — Hundreds of users reported issues with 365 applications including SharePoint and Office

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Microsoft 365 history

Microsoft owns the Microsoft 365 product line, which consists of cloud-based services, productivity applications, and tools for teamwork.

It includes online tools like Outlook.com, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams, as well as software packages that were formerly sold under the Microsoft Office brand.

These include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook for Microsoft Windows, macOS, mobile devices, and the web, as well as enterprise products and services like Exchange Server, SharePoint, and Yammer.

This includes subscription-based licensing for desktop and mobile applications, hosted email and intranet services, as well as subscription plans that cover all of these items.

Latest News

Previous article
What was Klaus Fuchs like? What was the spy behind Oppenheimer?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder