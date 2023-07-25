SDCC 2020 Became Barbie World, thanks to Cosplayers

Barbie is undoubtedly one of this year’s biggest winners, and not only in terms of sales. Walking the show floor on any given day, you’d be hard pressed to make it more than five minutes without seeing a Barbie cosplay, echoed from some direction by an enthusiastic “Hi Barbie!”

Of course, it wasn’t all the same Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s film, like the dolls it’s based on, offered a whole slew of costume options, just from the trailer alone. (In fact, most Barbie cosplayers encountered admitted they hadn’t seen the film yet). The attendees made the most of their options.

Cowgirl Barbie was one of many Barbies I encountered this weekend. Other Barbies included gingham dress Barbie and weird Barbie.

Photo by Ross Lincoln

Cowboy Barbie was one of the most popular costumes this year

Jimmy Sherfy as an adorable Barbie and Ken

Greta Van Den Bergh & Hilda Van Den Bergh as Barbie & Weird Barbie

One more delightful Barbie wearing a cowboy cap.

Linda Donnelly, Mary Verdegaal and Barbie Magic on the Main Floor

Barbie in her original packaging is the perfect addition to any Barbie collection.

Barbie dresses for success is what we say.

Honestly, “Casual Friday Barbie” is a toy Mattel should release.