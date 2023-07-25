SDCC 2020 Became Barbie World, thanks to Cosplayers

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

Barbie is undoubtedly one of this year’s biggest winners, and not only in terms of sales. Walking the show floor on any given day, you’d be hard pressed to make it more than five minutes without seeing a Barbie cosplay, echoed from some direction by an enthusiastic “Hi Barbie!”

Of course, it wasn’t all the same Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s film, like the dolls it’s based on, offered a whole slew of costume options, just from the trailer alone. (In fact, most Barbie cosplayers encountered admitted they hadn’t seen the film yet). The attendees made the most of their options.

Cowgirl Barbie was one of many Barbies I encountered this weekend. Other Barbies included gingham dress Barbie and weird Barbie.

Comic-Con Party Report

SDCC Cosplay Barbie cowboy
Photo by Ross Lincoln

Cowboy Barbie was one of the most popular costumes this year

SDCC Cosplay Barbie and Ken
Photo by Ross Lincoln

Jimmy Sherfy as an adorable Barbie and Ken

SDCC Cosplay Barbie and Weird Barbie
Photo by Ross Lincoln

Greta Van Den Bergh & Hilda Van Den Bergh as Barbie & Weird Barbie

SDCC Cosplay Barbie Cowboy Hat
Photo by Ross Lincoln

One more delightful Barbie wearing a cowboy cap.

SDCC 2020 Became Barbie World, thanks to Cosplayers

SDCC Cosplay Barbies
Photo by Ross Lincoln

Linda Donnelly, Mary Verdegaal and Barbie Magic on the Main Floor

SDCC Cosplay Barbie Box
Photo by Ross Lincoln

Barbie in her original packaging is the perfect addition to any Barbie collection.

SDCC Cosplay Barbie Dress
Ross A. Lincoln

Barbie dresses for success is what we say.

SDCC Cosplay Barbie T-Shirt
Ross A. Lincoln

Honestly, “Casual Friday Barbie” is a toy Mattel should release.

SDCC 2020 Became Barbie World, thanks to Cosplayers

Latest News

Previous article
Visit the best food markets in Europe for cheap during your holiday, from Barcelona to Sicily

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder