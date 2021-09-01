Vishwak Sen’s “Paagal” Movie OTT Release Date On Amazon Prime Video

After a mind-blowing box office collection, South Rockstar, Vishwak Sen is gearing up to drop his latest movie, “Paagal,” on small screens. The movie has gathered 12 crores, Gross, worldwide till now and is setting decent records. However, many fans missed out on the theatrical experience of “Paagal” due to covid-19 guidelines and lockdown in several areas. So, the audience has been waiting for the movie’s OTT debut for a long time. Finally, we have some good news for the netizens as the official OTT premiere date of “Paagal” is locked.

“Paagal” is young star Vishwak Sen’s latest venture, and it is gearing up to land on the OTTs soon. The movie stars Nivetha Pethuraj and dashing star Vishwak Sen in the lead roles. At the same time, the story focuses on different shades of love. Debuting on August 14, 2021, in theatres worldwide, “Paagal” has got some good reviews. The royal cast, sensational music, well-balanced story, and other technical values pushed the movie to a new level, where the audience got an edge of entertainment.

“Paagal” has marked its position in the list of the hit movies of 2021. So, the OTT audience was eagerly anticipating the official release of “Paagal” online. However, the wait is now over as the makers have announced an OTT release soon. Check out all details below.

“Paagal” Is Coming On Amazon Prime This September!!

Amazon Prime has successfully added another masterpiece to its library with “Paagal” doing insane business in the box office, the streaming Goliath; Amazon Prime has successfully added another masterpiece. It has grabbed the digital streaming rights of “Paagal” at a whopping price. As per the latest updates, “Paagal” is set for an official OTT release on September 3, which implies the makers are pushing it to the online space much earlier than expected. The movie is running its third week in cinemas, and Bekkem Venugopal, the producer, has announced the official OTT release of the film.

Vishwak Sen’s movies have always been a treat for the OTT fans. He is often titled the OTT superstar, so the fans are hoping for a booming comeback. While Amazon Prime Video is ready with a wide array of movies and series coming this September, “Paagal” will surely set a new benchmark in terms of viewership and audience review.