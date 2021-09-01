Vanderpump Guidelines Mothers Reunite for the First Time With Their Kids

As Scheana Shay famously as soon as mentioned, “Hashtag: It’s all happening!”

The Vanderpump Guidelines star, who welcomed her first little one with fiancé and rugby participant Brock Davies in April, took to Instagram to share the candy reunion she had with her previous and current co-stars and fellow mothers.

“Mamas day out!” Scheana captioned the cute put up on Tuesday, Aug. 31, alongside a number of candid pictures of her fun-filled day. “We finally got all the bubs together!”

In a single snapshot, Scheana loved a day outing with Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright. The gal friends, who hung out at The Grove procuring middle in Los Angeles, every posed with their little ones.

In fact, the fact TV stars all appeared fabulous out and about with their infants. Scheana donned a pastel inexperienced shirt that she paired with denim denims and black booties. Her daughter, Summer time Moon, 4 months, dressed simply as cute, sporting a black onesie and frilly white tutu.