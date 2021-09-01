Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Contestant List Confirmed by Star Ma

The Bigg Boss fans get ready for another super entertaining season as the top reality show is gearing up to drop its fifth season this September. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, and the recurring arrival of the South superstar has ignited a new hype among the fans.

Currently, Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the trendings shows on television with a high TRP. With the official debut of Season 5 announced on September 5 (Sunday), the fans are now eager to know about the contestant coming this season. So, today we have the complete list of probable contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 –

The prominent names included in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 are as follows –

Ravi

Anchor Ravi is one of the most hyped faces which is supposed to make a debut in Bigg Boss Telugu this season. He is a top telly world host who will surely add spice to the season.

Manas Nagulapalli

As per the latest updates, the Deeparadhana and Koilamma famed actor, Maanas Nagulpalli, will also join the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Uma Devi

Bhagyam of Karithika Deepam fame star Uma Devi will also be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. However, the actress has many ongoing shows in hand. So, it remains a question whether she will pause the shows to join Bigg Boss Season 5.

VJ Sunny

The Kalyana Vaibhogam star, VJ Sunny, will add an essence of class and royal with his appearance in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

RJ Kajal

According to rumors, the radio Jockey-anchor, Kajal, will also be a contestant in Bigg Boss 5.

Shailaja Priya

Shailaja is a popular face in Telugu cinemas. She has won the audience’s hearts several times, playing supporting roles in movies like Mirchi and more. Reportedly, she will also be a part of the upcoming season.

Apart from them, some of the rumored names include – Jaswanth Shanmukh, Lobo, Varshini, Anee Master, Aata Sandeep, Natraj Master, Priyanka Jabardasth, Manas, Lahari Shari, and more.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Coming This September On Star Maa

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will be back on the television screens on September 5. The audience can watch their favorite stars on Star Ma from 6 pm. The above-mentioned cast will most likely join the show. However, Nagarjuna will reveal the contestant list in the first episode.