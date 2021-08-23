Viral Tiktok of GF Throwing Her BF’s Playstation 5 from a Balcony

A viral video of a woman throwing her boyfriend’s PS5 over a balcony rail is garnering attention from youths all over the World. The surprising act of this girlfriend quickly became a ground for debate amongst netizens. Some people have even raised questions on the authenticity of the video. Let us explore what is the real facts behind the woman’s drastic action:

The footage shows a young woman done in a fitted pink dress with a premium PS5 console over his shoulder. The voice of two other women reacting to her acts is also heard in the background.

Background voices heard in the video clip seem to be legitimate. One friend even attempted an unsuccessful effort to stop the woman from throwing the game console.

One of her friends can be heard saying: “Just be the bigger person.”

While another cheered her by saying “Go, go, go.”

In a fraction of seconds, she sends the costly PS5 gaming console flying off the balcony. A big sound of a gaming console shattering on the ground can be heard in the video.

The original video was captioned, “Her boyfriend was HURT HURT”. This is clear from the caption that the PS5 gaming console belonged to her boyfriend.

The video has been doing rounds in the video-sharing social network TikTok. There are more than two million views and 16,000 comments on videos. Still, followers are not able to come to a conclusion that who was at fault.

Some female followers justified the act by stating too much time was wasted on the popular gaming console. Some of the popular Tweets supporting the act read:

“It’s okay she probably paid for it.”

“I [just] know he deserved it.”

On the other hand people not impressed with her act commented:

“Why do girls think it’s okay to destroy their boyfriend’s stuff?” explains one. “No matter the reason. Guys honestly don’t think crazy is cute.”

“Girl you could’ve sold it and you would’ve been $400+ richer,”

It is not clear about the circumstances that led her to throw her boyfriend’s PlayStation 5 from a balcony.

