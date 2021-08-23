Sam seeks Curtis for help: Spoilers from General Hospital

Certain spoilers regarding General Hospital is teasing a scene with Sam McCall and Curtis Ashford where the former is seeking help. Additionally, a mystery call originates with Drew Cain in the forthcoming episode of the daytime American TV soap opera.

Blast from the Past: Sam gets into confrontation

Viewers are already well aware that one of the show’s main characters, Sam, will be receiving a call that will take her back right back into her past. During the anonymous single parents’ meeting with Dante Falconeri portrayed by Dominic Zamprogna, Sam will receive the much-awaited call in American Soap opera history.

Sam will be reunited with the person of her past, Drew, who is presumed dead for almost three years now. Drew has been alive all the while, and he has been keeping the secret from everyone. Also, Drew is one of the few people who can trust Sam when it comes to assistance.

The episode will also explore how Drew is relying entirely on Sam to find his whereabouts. Now everything lies on Sam to find him, and even if she can’t then, she’ll make sure someone will find him and rescue him.

Will Sam McCall believe that it’s Drew or someone trying to impersonate the lost hero

Since the spoilers of this episode are out, the fans of General Hospital are in disarray if Sam might question the existence of drew and not someone trying to drag the past back into her life. Additionally, Sam is aware that computer modules, AI, and software can allow anyone on Earth to disguise anyone else.

It is already evident from the previous episodes that there isn’t any motive for anyone to gaslight stuff related to Drew. As Dante is well aware of the repercussions of being in deep cover, he insists to Sam that this could genuinely be Drew.