A Heroic Act Performed By NBA Star Andre Drummond, To Save His Toddler From Drowning

Basketball star Andre Drummond showed that an ordinary parent isn’t less than a superhero when the matter is about their children’s life or death. This is further evident from the heroic act performed by the NBA star, to save his toddler from drowning in the swimming pool.

The incident happened on a bright sunny day when the father-son duo was relaxing by their backyard swimming pool in the lavish home.

While all of the family members sat to enjoy the weather and relax by the pool, the younger child, Deon, who was sitting on the edge of the pool, fells into the pool.

The adult woman, who was sitting by the side screamed out. Upon hearing this, the superhero dad, without even thinking once, jumped into the pool, to save his toddler.

The toddler was saved from drowning in the pool. There was no harm to anyone during this incident. Also, the same video which was captured on their CCTV camera was uploaded on Twitter by the NBA star himself.

The video shared by Basketball star Andre Drummond captioned: “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. A parent’s worst nightmare…..Feat my son & I. No one was harmed in this video.”

As soon as the video surfaced, the netizens started discussions discussing the heroic act of Andre Drummond. While a few appreciated his attentiveness and heroism that saved his toddler from drowning, others criticized him for the carelessness, to leave the toddler by the edge of the swimming pool.

This incident teaches a lot of lessons to everyone. While the water in the pools may attract kids, it is the parent’s responsibility to be a little extra cautious, when your toddlers are involved.

Following certain safety guidelines, the safety of the kids is ensured by the pools. These involve teaching kids to swim, fencing the pools, installing alarms, keep emergency equipment handy, and removal of attractive toys from the pool.

This was all about the heroic act by a dad, to save his toddler from drowning in the pool.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpZqmGlAVPA

