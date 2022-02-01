Viola Davis is a legendary warrior

Viola Davis, Oscar-winning actress has become a legendary military commander in the first glimpse at the film “The Woman King.”Gina Prince Bythewood, director of TriStar Pictures, is responsible for the feature.“The Old Guard,” “Love & Basketball”) and is based on the untold story of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Davis plays Nanisca, a general in an all-female military force that fights enemies to her kingdom. The performer is coming off her first Oscar win for 2020’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,”She played Ma Rainey, the iconic artist. In “The Woman King,”Davis is a historical character of a completely different kind.

The “Widows”In the first look images of the film, Adrienne Warren, Jayme lawson, Jayme Lawrence, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the actress looks amazing.

Produced and edited by Cathy Schulman (Julius Tennon), Maria Bello, and Davis “The Woman King”Exclusively in Theaters: September 16