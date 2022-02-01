Cheslie Kryst’s Social-Media Posts Before Death Leave Fans Puzzled

The former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, 30, died on Sunday in apparent suicide.

Her passing shocked hundreds of thousands of social media followers and fans.

Insider interviewed two experts to find out why people aren’t always openly sharing their emotions online.

Fans of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst were shocked to hear about her apparent suicide Sunday. Experts say that posts on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok may not always accurately reflect someone’s mental state.

Some left suggestions for her on her social media accounts after her death. “something isn’t adding up.”Others claimed Kryst “seemed so happy online”Before her death.

Insider spoke with experts who said that social media profiles shouldn’t be taken as a true representation of someone’s mental state.

Kryst enjoyed a large social media following, with more than 530,000 Instagram followers and 470,000 TikTok users. She shared selfies and photos of herself in different outfits on Instagram.

Just days before her passing, she posted a picture on January 17th. Standing in front of a mirrorWith the caption “Those January workouts been workin lol.”The day she died She shared a photo of herselfWith the caption “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Kryst’s TikTok videos featured style tips and behind-the scenes footage from her day. Commentary on her life as Black woman. Kryst spoke in one video about dealing Internet trolls, cyberbullyingShe will be able to attend the March 2021 meeting. An essay was published for AllureThat was her concern about aging.

Cheslie Krayst, JD and MBA (@chesliekryst), contributed this post

Insider was told by Dr. Rebecca Semel from New York, a licensed psychologist. She said that people often portray themselves as a “shiny,”Positive self-image and a willingness to share it “their mental health struggles online.”

“Especially for someone was in pageants and everything, I feel like there’s a type of person that they want to come across as,”She spoke.

She added fans who have parasocial relationships — a one-sided relationship — with influencers and celebrities “don’t want to be wrong about who they think”The person may be and might try to be. “preserve the idea of the person that they have in their head.”

Kryst’s TikTok final video postedMultiple users left comments speculations about her death in the uploaded video. One person commented “something is not sitting right with me about this,”While another person wrote “I just hope they investigate this.”

Kryst’s death has been confirmed by Insider. The New York City Police Department said that it is now investigating the matter.

Insider was told by Dr. Melissa Shepard that she is a board-certified psychiatrist, Assistant Professor of psychiatry, at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “initial response”For someone who has experienced such a terrible loss, it is difficult to be able to grieve. “to be in shock and to want to try and figure out what happened.”

Shepard stated that she wasn’t familiar with Kryst, and was not willing to speculate on her mental state. “we shouldn’t expect that everything is going to be shared online”And that person “who dies by suicide may not know until right before that that’s what they’re going to do.”

“There’s always this question of whether the person was hiding it, or whether they were being deceptive, and I don’t think that’s ever the case,”She spoke. Kryst “doesn’t owe us anything, any explanation. She doesn’t owe us that update of her mental health status on social media,”Shepard stated.