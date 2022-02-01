Disney Plus has finally released a new K-drama.

For anyone in the US who’s been using a VPN to secretly watch the controversial Korean drama Snowdrop — and based on social media posts, it seems that tons of you are watching it that way — we’ve got some good news. If that method has proven too cumbersome, or if you’ve been frustrated at missing out entirely on this buzzy new K-drama starring one of the members of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, there’s about to be a much easier way to check out this title. It’s arriving, finally, in the US on Disney Plus. It will arrive in the US on Disney Plus within a few days.

The US release date is February 9, 2009. This is what follows Snowdrop, which stars Blackpink’s Jisoo as well as actor Jung Hae-in, having been out for several weeks now in Disney+’s Asia-Pacific territories. What’s more, it should also be noted that the series has been a top-five title in most of those countries. And that’s in spite of attracting considerable controversy.

At the heart of this drama is a romance between a university student (Jisoo’s character) and a North Korean spy (Jung Hae-in). The story is set in South Korea in 1987. It was 1987, the year of the so called June Democratic Struggle. This was when masses protests forced then-ruling government to hold democratic reforms and also to hold elections. It was the result that led to the current democratic government in South Korea.

Jisoo plays a female student who lives at an all-female dormitory. Jung, on the other hand, portrays a graduate student who wakes up to find her room suddenly covered with blood. As a result, he proceeds to hide out for an extended period in the dormitory at Hosoo Women’s University. It’s not spoiling anything to add that a romance, consequently, ensues. But, as we noted, Jung’s character is a man with a secret.

As for The controversyDid we mention?

South Korea was shocked by the storyline about the North Korean character. Specifically, over his character being even tangentially connected to the country’s pro-democracy activists. At the time, that was a common charge leveled at activists — that they were spies from the north. Many of those activists were tortured, imprisoned and even murdered by the Korean authorities. Many viewers were dismayed to see this bogus claim in a well-known TV series.

K-drama is set to make waves

South Korean TV station JTBC issued an early defense statement. It included the following: “Snowdrop is a creative work that shows the personal stories of individuals who were used and victimized by those in power.”

American viewers also have another thing to look forward too: And that’s not the case SnowdropThe whole thing will be made available immediately to US Disney+ subscribers, even though it is being rolled out every week elsewhere.

“Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime,”Jo Hyun Tak, director, said in a statement. “I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate.”