Vile thug’s shocking racist tirade at petrol station worker calling him ‘Taliban’ and telling him to get out of his town

A THUG launched a vile racist attack on a petrol station worker calling him “Taliban” and telling him to “get out of his town”.

Footage shows the man throwing objects at the worker and smashing down counter displays. He also shouts abuse in an drunken rage.

4 A man has been arrested by cops in connection with the incident

4 Footage from the store captured the man behaving aggresivley

Cops have arrested a man in connection with the incident in Accrington, Lancs.

The incident happened on Monday at the Texaco Petrol Station on Hyndburn Road and was recorded on the shop’s CCTV.

The video shows the man, who had purchased a pack of Lager, ranting at the worker.

He said: “F****** coronavirus b*******. I am from this town – I am from Oswaldtwistle and you have ruined it.”

The store worker stays calm and tries his best to pick up the contents thrown from the counter.

The customer smashes the Covid protector screen and throws contents off the counter and shouts, “You f***** P***. You f******* ruin everything. You f****** refugees.”

He then kicks more displays saying “You f***** record that” and calls the shop worker a “Taliban”.

A 34-year old man was arrested by Lancashire Police and has since been released.

A police spokesperson stated that the officers were called by concerned members to investigate reports of a man abusing a shopkeeper at the Texaco Garage in Hyndburn Road in Accrington.

Officers responded and arrested a local man, aged 34, on suspicion of racially aggreved section 39 assault.

We are now conducting additional investigations and speaking with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We know that the video has been widely shared and we recognise the distress that it’s caused.

“Everyone should have the right to live without harassment or fear of hate crimes.

“Hate crime causes great distress to its victims and we are committed to investigating all crimes and incidents motivated by hate, supporting victims and bringing offenders to justice.”

Anybody with information regarding the incident should call 101, quoting log 0132 from Sept 20.

4 He smashes the protective screen in front of the worker out of the way

4 The man goes on to launch a vile tirade of abuse