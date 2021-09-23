When will the Britney Spears Netflix documentary “Britney vs Spears” air?

When will the Britney Spears Netflix documentary "Britney vs Spears" air?
By Brandon Pitt
FANS and advocates of Britney Spears are anticipating bombshell revelations in the Netflix documentary set to air next week.

Pop-star fans are concerned about Spears’ 13-year conservatorship.

Spears and her lawyer are fighting to end her conservatorship

When is the Britney v. Spears documentary being released?

The documentary will be available on September 28th 2021.

Netflix will be the exclusive home of the film.

The documentary will show you what it is.

The documentary will broadcast calls and messages that Spears left for her lawyer, in which she expressed concern about her father’s threats to take her children.

In the documentary, Spears’ voicemail to her lawyer, January 21, 2009, asking to end her conservatorship will be discussed further.

What is the current status regarding Spears’ conservatorship.

A court hearing will be held on September 29th, where a judge will determine if Spears’ conservatorship will end.

This development came after Spears’ father allegedly agreed with her lawyer that the conservatorship should be terminated.

Spears also reportedly requested a “termination plan” to be created.

