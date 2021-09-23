Paulina Gretzky Goes All Black With Dustin Johnson Before Ryder Cup

Paulina Gretzky is making sure she is ready for the Ryder Cup. The 32-year old actress and model posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Dustin Johnson. Gretzky is wearing a black dress, while Johnson is wearing all white. Johnson will be competing at the Ryder Cup. In the caption, Gretzky wrote “Ryder Cup 21,” as the event starts on Friday at Whistling Straights in Haven, Wisconsin.

Johnson is one of 12 golfers in Team USA. He has played in four Ryder Cups. His 16 match record is 7-9. Johnson has had a great year, winning the Saudi International in Feb. 2021. Johnson also placed eighth at The Open Championship. Johnson has won two major championships. The most recent was the Masters last year.