Paulina Gretzky Goes All Black With Dustin Johnson Before Ryder Cup

Paulina Gretzky is making sure she is ready for the Ryder Cup. The 32-year old actress and model posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Dustin Johnson. Gretzky is wearing a black dress, while Johnson is wearing all white. Johnson will be competing at the Ryder Cup. In the caption, Gretzky wrote “Ryder Cup 21,” as the event starts on Friday at Whistling Straights in Haven, Wisconsin.
Johnson is one of 12 golfers in Team USA. He has played in four Ryder Cups. His 16 match record is 7-9. Johnson has had a great year, winning the Saudi International in Feb. 2021. Johnson also placed eighth at The Open Championship. Johnson has won two major championships. The most recent was the Masters last year.
Johnson and Gretzky are getting ready for their wedding as he prepares for the Ryder Cup. Last month, it was revealed that the couple will tie the knot at Blackberry Farm, a five-star resort in Walland, Tennessee. Gretzky was engaged to Johnson in 2013, and they have two sons, Tatum and River.
“She’s a huge part of me, our family, and my success,” Johnson told Golfweeklast September. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands. You couldn’t ask for a better partner.”
Earlier this year, Gretzky appeared on The Netchicks podcast and talked about her relationship with Johnson. “I don’t know if people know if I and Dustin are married or not. We’re not. We’re so in love,” Gretzky explained that the couple has not married yet, even though they were engaged in 2013. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she’s not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.” Gretzky is the daughter NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. She has appeared in a few movies in her career, including Fame and Grown Ups 2.