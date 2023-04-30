Video tour by Teen Mom Jenelle of Jenelle’s massive boat with a kitchen and one bedroom.

JENELLE EVANS gave her fans a guided tour of the huge boat she has just purchased, complete with a kitchen and en-suite cabin.

Fans criticized the Teen Mom 2 star for buying a boat.

6 Jenelle took fans on a tour her new boat Credit: TikTok / Janelle Evans

6 She captured the cockpit footage Credit: TikTok / Janelle Evans

6 Jenelle demonstrated a complete bedroom that featured a skylight Credit: TikTok / Janelle Evans

Jenelle (31), a wife of 34 years, shares her boat with David (34) and has taken her fans on a tour.

She was adamant about her decision. TikTok profiles She will be giving a live update to her fans as well as a walkthrough of her new purchase on Friday.

She told her audience: “Y’all, I’ve felt so overwhelmed lately.”

Tell me what you’ve done. This is the boat I’m using, right? Is it 38 feet? She asked David, as she panned the camera to reveal him in his captain’s seat.

Jenelle, the mother of three children, laughed as she continued:

The waves on the Outer Banks are terrible.

I didn’t know this – we shouldn’t have taken the intercoastal waterway. “We’re going to go through the Sound in the West and the Intercoastal Waterway.”

Jenelle said: “Yes I’ve got Navionics. Yes I’ve got a Garmin. And yes, I also have radar. However, the swells reached about 5-6 feet. It was terrible. Oh, my God. You guys are welcome to see the boat.

Boat Tour

MTV’s alumnus then pans around the cockpit of the captain, which includes white couches as well as a captain chair that overlooks the waterway.

The boat’s stern was enclosed by removable plastic windows and its steering wheel had navigation technology.

She explained that the “top” was “pretty nice”, before returning to her selfie mode and reporting that she “hit” an elbow.

Jenelle continued by filming the wooden ladder that led to the deck.

There’s an open platform, right? Swimming platform,” she said, and showed a part of the boat where there was access to the sea.

The TV star continued, “And here’s the best bit,” walking down the steps and through the middle of the boat.

Jenelle walked into a small kitchen with shelving, a microwave, a mini-oven, a counter, a sink and plenty of space.

The bedroom was decorated with white and blue wheel pillows and dark and light blue bedding.

A hatch was above the space with a window to the exterior.

There’s a television. She told her fans that the TV had fallen over but they now have a brand-new Vizio.

Jenelle went into the bathroom where she said there was a bathtub and shower combination.

She revealed there is a “second restroom” in her home so that “the kids don’t bother me”.

We can make this look great by renovating it. It’s a large kitchen, with a big fridge. This is the original microwavable, and it has an original coffeemaker.

The original stove that we did not look at.

Jenelle displayed her faux wood-finished fridge and freezer.

The tour ended with her walking to the bow of the vessel, where she showed off its white exterior as well as a tower.

Many fans have applauded her new purchase, but others have called it frivolous.

