I bought a campervan to go on holiday – but I’ve earnt £25k renting it out & it pays for all my trips

A WOMAN shares how she converted her campervan to a mobile holiday home that makes money.

Nikki McIntosh bought a motorhome to expand her horizons when she was depressed and anxious.

Nikki has never been on vacation in a Dethleffs six-berth vehicle before. She bought it about two years ago, despite having no previous experience.

Few months after buying the van, her vacation home was rented on Camplify. This is a website that allows van owners to rent out their cars.

Nikki listed the van, which has been dubbed Hare and There, for $275 (£141) New Zealand dollars.

Nikki told Stuff“I enjoy meeting people from all walks of life and being a part of a vacation they will never forget.

Each hire is faster as I am more comfortable and familiar with the RV. However, I spend way too much time chatting up all of my hirers.

Since she listed the van on the website 18 months ago, Nikki has earnt over $50,000 (£25,678).

Nikki used the money not only to cover her bills but also to travel.

A 52-year old woman from Wellington in New Zealand recently drove along the West Coast and learned more about her family history.

Nikkis also enjoys weekends with friends, and camping out in a motorhome at concerts.

Nikki encouraged others who might be interested in owning a van to “think out of the box” when planning a holiday.

She added: “They’re great for weeknight beach dinners, kids’ weekend sports, sleepovers when having a drink at friends’, extra room for guests, something to park up in just to read a book for a few hours.”

Nikki’s not the only one who made memories and money by renting out vans.

Leah Whitfield transformed a 2013 Vauxhall Movano in 2022 after she fell in love with life on the open road.

Renting out the camper, which was renovated by G adventures’ PR and Communications Manager, has brought in thousands of dollars for him.

Julie Tock’s partner Garry, meanwhile, converted a van into a dream home for their holiday and used it to travel free.

