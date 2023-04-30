Chelsea watching 16-year-old Makise Evans for summer transfer after striker impresses at Stevenage

CHELSEA is one of many Premier League clubs that are keeping an eye on Stevenage’s wonderkid Makise Evan.

When he played for Boro in the first-team against Mansfield, at the age of 16 years and 248 days, the promising forward became the youngest ever player to play for Boro since the club was promoted.

1 Lampard and Chelsea Chief Boehly are keen to introduce more youth in the squad Credit: Getty

Brighton, Aston Villa, and West Ham were also watching him.

Evans did not play in Saturday’s win at home over Grimsby, which secured promotion into League One for Hertfordshire.

Although he may get a few more minutes in Barrow on the last day now Boro has been promoted.

Evans was awarded a two year scholarship by Stevenage and scored 15 goals in the Under-18 team.

He was previously at Enfield Borough and Pro Soccer Academy, both at Under-15.

While on loan at Potters Bar, the highly-rated forward became the youngest player ever to score in non-league Potters Bar in a game against Lewes.

Since Todd Boehly became Chairman of Chelsea last spring, the club has welcomed 17 new players.

Boehly was eager to bring more youth into Chelsea’s squad. He has achieved this by signing young players like Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke.

The Blues have an overcrowded squad of more than 30 players in the first team.

Some stars want to move on from Stamford Bridge because of its poor form.