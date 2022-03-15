Video: “They’re lying to You Here”

A live newscast of Russian’s state-run TV Channel One on Monday was interrupted by a protester who shouted “Stop the war!”He held up a sign with the words “” “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

Later, she was identified as Marina Ovsyannikova. She was a former editor at this network. The Guardian.

Marina Ovsyannikova was arrested for protesting Russian disinfo and war on Ukraine on Russian state television. This act is BRAVERY and must be seen by all. pic.twitter.com/JBOJ4u3b6o — VoteVets (@votevets) March 14, 2022

Before storming the broadcast she shared a prerecorded clip to social media, in which she informed the Russian public. “What is going on in Ukraine now is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor. The responsibility for this aggression lies only on one person and that person is Vladimir Putin.”

Ovsyannikova also apologized, stating that her father was Ukrainian and her mother Russian. “working on Kremlin propaganda.”

“Unfortunately, I have been working at Channel One during recent years, working on Kremlin propaganda, and now I am very ashamed. I’m ashamed that I’ve allowed the lies to be said on Tv screens. I am ashamed that I let the Russian people be zombified.”

According to Kevin RothrockThe Russia Guy podcast’s host, Alicia, says the last thing in the video. “They can’t lock us all away.”He also pointed out that her Facebook account where she originally published the video was private and not the public. “pro-invasion”One that appears in search results.

The human rights group OVD-Info reports that Ovsyannikova was arrested shortly after her protest and is being held in a police station in Moscow. She could face up to 15 years in jail under Russia’s new law that prohibits “fake news”This is contrary to official messaging. This law caused the New York Times, along with other outlets, to cease broadcasting from Russia.

Channel One shared a statement later from Russian state news agency TASS, which said: “an incident took place with an extraneous woman in shot. An internal check is being carried out.” Ovsyannikova’s sign was blurred out in the channel’s reports about the incident.

According to The Guardian, this is the first time that an employee from Russian state media has publicly denounced the war.