Machine Gun Kelly’s new album cover looks like Japanese Breakfast

UPDATE (3/14) Michelle Zauner joined in on the joke about Japanese Breakfast’s 2021 Jubilee cover art and Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream sellout album art’s loose similarities. “2022’s feud of the year,” She tweeted:Sharing the article below. She also spoke out about the story. In an interviewWith Pitchfork. “I don’t actually think it looks anything like my album cover at all,”She stated, “but I think it’s very funny that Rolling Stone put up an article about it just because there’s a circular fruit in the foreground. I mean his is people throwing tomatoes at him, and mine is persimmons peacefully hanging around me, so I think they’re very different concepts.”

Outside of the music itself, one of the most dazzling aspects of Japanese Breakfast’s 2021 album JubileeThis is Michelle Zauner, adorned in persimmons.

“Persimmons are pretty present in a lot of Asian cultures, as gifts that you give to people,”Zauner said Rolling StoneLast year. “I had seen an image of these hanging persimmons that are dried during the winter and turned into sweet, dried fruit. And I really like the idea of this very bitter, hard fruit before it’s ripened — on display and slowly maturing and turning sweeter and letting its environment impact it. It felt like a very fitting metaphor for where I’ve come from.”

Machine Gun Kelly released the album cover for his forthcoming album MondayMainstream Selling. MGK and Zauner don’t share a ton of similarities — save for tattoos — but now we can add cover art to the circle of commonalities in their Venn diagram.

Instead of persimmons Mainstream selloutThe video features a variety of mauve tomatoes being smashed against the wall while MGK poses with a guitar. We already cited 2021 as the Year of Fruit, but we’ll always welcome more produce content.

Mainstream selloutArrives on March 25, and MGK released two singles prior to its release: “Ay!”Featuring Lil Wayne “Emo Girl”Willow. You can also check out the tracklist below.

Mainstream selloutTracklist

1. Born With Horns

2. God Save Me

3. Maybe Feat. Bring Me The Horizon

4. Drug Dealer Feat. Lil Wayne

5. Wall of Fame (Interlude).

6. Mainstream sellout

7. Get Sexy. Blackbear

8. Emo Girl Feat. Willow

9. 5150

10. Paper Cuts (Album Version).

11. Ww4

12. Ay! Feat. Lil Wayne

13. Fake Love Don’t Last Feat. Iann Dior

14. Die In California Feat. Gunna & Young Thug

15. Sid & Nancy

16. Twin Flame