Sandra Bullock Reveals Why She’s Taking a Break From Acting

Sandra Bullock is putting Hollywood on the back burner—for now

The 57-year-old actress confirmed she is taking a break from acting to focus on her family. Interview with Entertainment Tonight this week, Sandra explained she doesn’t know how long her hiatus will be, but said she needs to take a step back and be “in the place that makes me happiest,”This means she spends more time at home with her children Louis12, and Laila, 10.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,”She described her acting career as a “successful” endeavor. “24/7” commitment. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”

She said, “That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

Sandra decided to stop reading scripts and focus her new to-do lists on her children.

“Servicing their every need,”She spoke of her future plans. “Their social calendar.”

The rom-com queen touched on the topic during a screening of her new romance-adventure movie The Lost City during the SXSW festival. During a Q&A, an audience member brought up Sandra’s role as a producer in George LopezShe was asked by a sitcom host if she planned to do more creative work with the Chicana and Hispanic communities.