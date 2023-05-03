Victoria Beckham shares a cheeky photo of her husband David wearing see-through trousers to celebrate his Birthday

VICTORIA Beckham sent a picture of David sporting see-through boxer briefs for his birthday.

When she sent a photo of her husband almost naked, the fashion designer knew what the task was.

4 Victoria Beckham posted a photo of David wearing very opaque pants

David who celebrated 48 years old today laughed in the pool while wearing his opaque pants to hide his manhood.

Goldenballs wore only Calvins, a bobble-hat and his underwear to take the plunge.

“Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You’re welcome!😂” she captioned the picture.

We deserve the content. One very excited fan wrote: “Now, pivot slightly right.”

“Thanks Victoria!😁” another wrote.

“You’re one lucky lady – but I hope he appreciates how lucky he is too ❤️” pointed out a fourth.

“It’s DB’s bday yet you gave all of us this gift,” one follower commented.

Victoria’s stories were also replete with pictures of David as well as THREE different birthday cakes he had been treated to during the family festivities.

One photo shows the Spice Girl cuddling up to David’s barefoot, with a joke that this was a sign of “how much she loves him”.

David has recently revealed his Obsessive Compulsion Disorder through a Netflix show about his personal life.

The former England captain has opened up the doors to his world with ex Spice Girls singer Victoria and revealed he will spend hours cleaning and tidying when everyone else has gone to bed.

Speaking from his kitchen in the series, which is due out later this year, David explained: “I clean it so well, I’m not sure it’s actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty.

“The fact that when everyone’s in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy.

“I hate coming down in the morning and there’s cups and plates and, you know, bowls.”

“It’s tiring going around every single candle cleaning it.

“I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that’s my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle… I know, it’s weird.”

4 David enjoyed three cakes for his birthday

4 The family had written a message in his second cake.