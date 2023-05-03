Sheridan Smith’s epic return to television in The Castaways

Sheridan Smith is returning to TV in a gritty, new thriller based off a bestseller book.

Sheridan will play the lead role in Paramount+’s new show The Castaways.

2 Sheridan Smith will return to television with a new series of island mysteries Nick James

2 Céline Buckens will co-star alongside Sheridan Phil Sharp

Five 60-minute episodes of the new UK drama series will be streamed exclusively through Paramount+.

Lucy Clarke wrote a novel with the same title, The Castaways.

Starring alongside Sheridan will be Belgian-British actress Céline Buckens, most recognised for her role as Talitha Campbell in the BBC mini-series Showtrial.

Sheridan and Céline will kick off filming on the high-stakes drama in the tropical locations of Greece and Fiji next month.

Speaking of appearing in the drama, Sheridan said: “I’m so excited to be working with Céline Buckens and to be part of this amazing production bringing Lucy Clarke’s best selling novel to life.

“And, as I’m currently playing Shirley Valentine in London’s West End, it’s ironic that I finally get to go Greece!”

Sheridan will play the role of Lori whilst Céline stars as her on-screen sister, Erin.

After embarking on a trip to Fiji, the show follows the sisters as they experience harrowing events when Lori’s plane never arrives on the island.

Erin is the sole person who continues to bring attention to the tragedy.

Erin, back in the UK is shocked to see that Lori’s credit card was used in a remote Fijian village.

The show follows the sisters as Lori struggles to find her place in life following a car crash on a remote Island.

Just what exactly has happened?

One of Lori’s passengers would do anything to protect the secret of what happened that day.

Lucy Clarke, the author of the book, expressed her joy that Paramount+ picked up this story for a television programme.

In a statement, she said: “I’m so delighted that THE CASTAWAYS is being made for Paramount+.

“It promises to be an incredible adaptation; the scriptwriting is electric, and Sheridan and Céline are perfectly cast as Lori and Erin. It is such fun working with the teams at Clapperboard and BlackBox who couldn’t be more passionate about bringing my novel to life.”

Céline added of the project: “I’m really thrilled to bring Erin to life – she’s a firecracker and the scripts bring layers and darkness to such an arresting premise.

“I hope audiences will be as hooked watching it as I was reading it.”

Paramount+ will release information, including the date of its premiere, at a later time.