Four girls and three 13-year-old schoolgirls were arrested after a new flavoured vapor lured them.

The three girls were allegedly lured by a vape flavour to try it at the hotel.

After the alleged assault on 13-year old girls, four teenage boys, and one girl aged 13-17, were arrested in Kota Kinabalu.

According to the police, the suspects have been detained since one of the victims called the cops a few days after the alleged attack on the 27th April.

They also reported to police that they were gang-raped, by unknown four-boys.

Reports say that the teens, who were allegedly lured to the hotel by a girl of 17, have been held in custody till May 5.

As per The StarPolice chief Mohd Zaidi Abdullah stated that the five suspects had approached three victims earlier that day at a city shopping mall.

He claimed that they persuaded him to go hang out in their hotel.

They were lured to smoke a vaporizer and then passed out.

“While at the house, the three girls were lured into smoking a new flavoured vape,” Mohd Zaidi said.

“They later lost consciousness.”

The victims were found naked when they woken up the next morning. Four boys and a girl disappeared.

“All three victims suspected they were raped,” he said, with all three filing police reports.

The suspects were all arrested in and around Telipok Ria, Tuaran District, as well as the 13-17 year old girl.

These women were detained on suspicion of rape or pimping.