Vicky Pattinson, who is engaged to Vicky Pattinson, admits that she doesn’t have any wedding plans right now and does not want children.

VICKY pattinson, who got engaged more than one year ago, says that she has not started to plan her wedding.

Reality TV star at 35 has openedly admitted to freezing her eggs in order to put off having children.

Vicky got engaged to her former Towie star boyfriend Ercan Ramadan after he popped the question in Dubai last February.

Even though she acknowledges that she’s “not getting older”, former I’m A Celeb winner said she’s not ready to become a mom.

Her work has led her to put off wedding planning.

Vicky, currently the star of BBC’s Pilgrimage, said in an exclusive interview to Central Recorder that she keeps telling people it would be during school holidays next years because she has a lot more friends with kids. But I don’t feel any farther ahead.

It is expensive, and I don’t know when it will be.

Vicky stated that she doesn’t actually have any. [plans]. It was amazing how many things there were to do.

“I told everyone that I wanted rustic vibes to Italy, and my wedding planner sent me photos of the venues. I thought it was very rustic.

So I realized that I do not want rustic. I prefer modern and candles everywhere. To be truthful, I feel that we’re back to square 1.

Vicky instead spent January at work, focusing her efforts on freezing eggs with her partner.

She admits that the journey was more difficult than she expected.

After doctors discovered a cyst in Vicky’s ovary, Vicky could not proceed with the surgery.

Vicky comments, “I was thrilled to get started with the year doing something so good but your body is completely dependent upon you and my body failed to me a little.”

They discovered that my ovary had a cyst. Although it is not serious, they could not perform the procedure.

“Then I went to Sicily for a photo shoot, but I had my period the month before and could not do that.

“My schedule is full and I am not certain when it will clear.

“I will keep my fingers crossed that I can get it done next month but there is a possibility I might be working someplace and the possibility the cyst could still be present so I am trying to just roll with the punches.

“I’m such a control freak, so I really try to relax and let the universe handle things. But I also know that I don’t get any older and need to start sooner than I have to work.

Vicky and Ercan met a year before getting engaged and first moved in together in 2019 – nine months after her split with her cheating ex-fiancé John Noble.

On a traditional Catholic Pilgrimage, she set out on a journey around Portugal.

Her co-stars include EastEnders icon Rita Simons and comedy legend Su Pollard.

BBCiPlayer has all the episodes of BBC Two’s Pilgrimage.