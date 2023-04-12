How old is Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson?

KHLOÉ Kardashian and NBA star, Tristan Thompson, share two children together.

Although the pair are no longer an item, they welcomed their first child – daughter, True – back in 2018.

2 Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True / Tristan Thompson

How old is Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson?

True Thompson, 5, was born on April 12, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Hillcrest Hospital.

Khloé announced the name of her daughter in an Instagram post on April 16, 2018, writing:

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”.

True was named after members of Khloé’s family. In a tweet from Kris Jenner on the same day, True’s grandmother wrote: “I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!

“FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family”.

Khloé’s sister, Kim Kardashian, is reportedly True’s legal guardian.

How many children does Khloé have?

Khloé shares two children with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Despite an on-off relationship with the athlete, Khloé and Tristan welcomed her second child via surrogacy in August 2022.

The pair reportedly decided on surrogacy before their breakup in December 2021.

Khloé’s rep released a statement at the time via Twitter and said: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for your kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Khloé son’s name has yet to be announced, however, while on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April 2023, she revealed his name will start with a ‘T.’

2 Tristan Thompson shared new photos of his kids, True and Prince

How many siblings does True Thompson have?

Tristan has a total of four children, whom he shares with three different women.

Aside from her little brother, who was welcomed during the summer of 2022, True is also the half-sister of Prince and Theo.

Tristan welcomed his oldest child and son, Prince Oliver, with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, back in December 2016.

In December 2021, fitness model, Maralee Nichols, welcomed her son, Theo, after alleging that Tristan was the father. In January 2023, Tristan’s paternity was confirmed.