Vanderpump rules’ Brittany Cartwright & Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa show off their post-baby body in an unedited photo

Brittany Cartwright, Heather El Moussa and other VANDERPUMP Rules stars showed off their bikini-like bodies after having babies during a photo shoot.

Chanel Iman, a pregnant model who modeled alongside the pair, was also in attendance.

Brittany (34), chose an elegant mauve-colored two-piece suit for her outing to Playa Del Rey in California.

Heather, 35, was wearing a yellow-colored bikini.

Women were walking along the sandy beaches.

Also, they posed under a large yellow umbrella with white stripes.

It is rumored that Brittany Taylor, her husband Jax Taylor and their daughter Jax Taylor would be returning to Vanderpump Rules.

Watch What Happens Live featured the couple to discuss the cheating allegations between Tom Sandoval (left) and Raquel Levyss, which shocked the audience and cast.

A special watch-along was also released, which featured them reacting live to the latest episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

Brittany Jax are not responding to the rumors of their return.

Why are you back again?

Bravo viewers believe that Lala Kent who is currently on Vanderpump Rules accidentally revealed Jax’s and Brittany’s return to show.

The Give Them Lala host dropped a potential bombshell during an episode of her podcast released in late April as viewers expect a big cast shakeup for next season after the Scandoval affair.

Brittany Jax was fired in December 2020.

Lala plugged Jax and Brittany’s watch-along episodes on an episode of her podcast and seemed to slip a telling detail about the show’s future.

“By the way, if you guys haven’t watched the Vanderpump Rules rewatch with Brittany and Jax Taylor, it’s so good.

“To hear their commentary and now that they have an outside perspective since they weren’t really in it. Even during some of my scenes they’re like ‘oh no, Lala no!’

“And I’m looking at them like ‘I’m coming for you next season!’ Oh, wait…’” Lala says before she takes an awkward pause of silence, perhaps realizing her slip-up.

She is believed to have accidentally revealed a huge secret regarding Jax’s and Brittany’s fate on Bravo during this episode.

Fans of Bravo took part in Reddit Share your thoughts about a dangerous threat entitled: “Jax & Brittany Coming Back?”

Commenter: “I wouldn’t be surprised.” The watch-along program feels like a kind of temperature test.

One more person said: “Unpopular opinions alert: Jax should come back to fight Tom.”

One commenter said: “I heard it legitimately that’s all she thought for a split-second and then remembered they are no longer on show.

I’ve had the same experience with my friend. Still, I keep thinking, “Oh I should have called him.” This story would be a hit with him. “Then, I immediately remembered.”

SPEAKING OUT

Brittany and Jax appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, during which time they were asked if they “had any suspicion” about Tom and Raquel Leviss’ affair prior to news breaking.

Brittany said initially that she didn’t, but then quickly changed her mind.

She stated: “There was a time when we attended certain events and they all came together, I thought ‘this is odd.’

But I thought Tom Sandoval made friends really quickly with people who are different.

She then said, “So maybe they are just very close friends now.”

Brittany added that she “picked up all the eggs after learning the news.”

Jax said on the show that they last saw each other at our friend’s house in Orange County.

He said that Ariana Madix – Tom’s longtime girlfriend – called Tom during the party to tell him that her “grandmother passed away or got sick or something” and he continued partying.

Jax informed Andy Cohen that he had not left. He took advantage of the fact he could not get an Uber. While people came and went from the home all day.”

The man said that although he didn’t “understand it at first,” the situation “makes sense” now.

After Jax and Brittany’s firing from the show in 2021, they returned to it with a brand new season.

Viewers quickly grew bored with the show and didn’t hold back online.

The ninth season began airing after Jax Schroeder was fired and Brittany Jax had been replaced by Stassi, Kristen Doute, Stassi, Brittany.

The show’s fans expressed their sadness on Twitter.

A person said: “I agreed if go woke, go broke. they kept boring ones. Jax & Stassi VPR are stars. not TOM & TOM.. lol. took it off of DVR. no need to see, Ariana’s a huge turn-off.

