Shazam! 2 Production Status

By Amy Comfi
In
Entertainment

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” director David F. Sandberg not too long ago posted on Twitter that filming on the “Shazam!” sequel had wrapped. Included within the announcement was a photograph of a clapperboard seemingly used in the course of the manufacturing. Sandberg additionally shared a photograph over on his Instagram saying the information, however with a barely extra intriguing picture. The image in query consists of Sandberg standing among the many rubble of a destroyed bed room. The destruction features a very massive gap within the wall and a blue background past it.

Whereas it’s extremely thrilling that “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” has wrapped manufacturing, the picture in query might doubtlessly level to one of many huge motion scenes that will probably be current within the film. The place this image is situated is not totally clear, although it might be protagonist Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) room when he isn’t out prowling the streets and skies in his Shazam (Zachary Levi) kind. Regardless of the picture factors to, the truth that principal images has concluded is a really reassuring signal. Publish-production tends to be a extra pandemic-resilient stage, so maybe that 2023 launch date will truly occur.

