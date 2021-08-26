Utah Man Saves Zookeeper From Rogue Alligator During Birthday Party

A recent Youtube video has gone viral showing stints of how a zookeeper was stuck between the jaws of an 8-foot long alligator. The events shown in the video are beyond shocking that some even claimed it to be staged.

A five-year-old’s birthday party was being celebrated in the Scales and Rails reptile center in West Valley City, Utah, where an alligator was being showcased behind a glass enclosure. Nicknamed ‘Darth Gator’, the reptile was supposed to be the amusement for the day, but not in a bone-chilling way.

The video begins to show how a female zookeeper was talking to the children about an alligator and how to handle them in certain situations. As such, she began to demonstrate the whole fiasco by slowly entering into the enclosure and putting her hand out in an attempt to make the reptile move backward.

But the ‘Darth Gator’ might have woken up on the wrong side of the bed as he decided to choose violence on that fateful day. He soon jumped for the zookeeper’s gloved hands refusing to let go. Thanks to the gloves, the zookeeper got to keep her hands that day but the alligator soon began to pull her in.

Despite the madness going right in front of her eyes, the nimble zookeeper soon wrapped her legs around the alligator preventing it from tearing her arm off. On the other side a glass, Donnie Wiseman, a father present for the party, kept shouting out for help hoping someone might come for assistance.

Seeing as how the lady in front of him was in imminent danger, Donnie Wiseman did not hesitate for a moment and jumped right into the action. With the aid of instructions from the professional zookeeper, Donnie began pulling the jaw of the alligator in hopes of freeing the woman in distress. Knowing the amount of force an alligator’s jaw can exert on objects trapped in between, their combined efforts were fruitless.

Donnie’s wife, Theresa Wiseman was filming the whole footage which clearly showed the proficiency of the zookeeper in instructing her husband throughout the struggle. After a long battle, the alligator slowly releases its grip from her hand and another bystander quickly pulls her out of the stand.

But Donnie is still stuck inside wrestling the gator without falling prey to the reptile. Though exhausted from the wrestle, the zookeeper immediately jumped back into action instructing Donnie to slowly shit his position and sit on the alligator. After pulling the reptile away, Donnie makes a swift jump to the pedestal and makes a quick escape outside.

The reptile institute commended the heroes of the day following their immensely brave course of action. Later reports also confirmed that the zookeeper is being kept under-recovery and that she is doing well.