Netizens Shocked! Grandma Sets New Powerlifting Record

World Records are common nowadays. With people squeezing out their potentials and skills, the Guinness Book of World Records is being loaded with new entries. However, recently an old woman shocked everyone with her new record. She turned 100 this year, but this time her birthday was more special as she tops off the Guinness Book of World Records list of insane accolades. The netizens were shocked to see the record of grandma.

Edith Murway-Traina has grabbed some of the biggest achievements this year. It seems like the ongoing year is a dream come true for her as she turned 100th. But, it’s not her greatest achievement. She has one more under her belt. With grandma turning 100, she now has a Guinness World Records in her pocket.

An Old Champion!!

Murway-Traina is now a champion. While she was popular around the world as the oldest powerlifter, recently some news coming up made her viral. The old lady is a world record holder, which shocked all netizens.

Murway-Traina initially started as a dance teacher at a recreation center. However, she had a keen interest in the powerlifting world and she quoted Ginger Rogers and Shirley Temple as her inspiration.

She Became A World Record Holder!!

Murway-Traina peeked into the world of powerlifting through a friend and she was tempted by the field. She ultimately made a booming debut and, at the age of 91, registered herself in the Guinness Book of World Records in the lifting category. Murway-Traina was extremely delighted and see quoted – “While I was noticing those ladies doing their won things, I thought I just as well should step into the field and I did.”

She Received Tons Of Applauds

In an interview, Murway-Traina expressed her views and quoted that she loves challenges. After she stepped into the scene, the lady started penetrating the lifting world and stacked tons of trophies. She also revealed that the love and respect from the crowd push her to do better. She highlighted, “As a dancer and performer, praise was always a crucial thing. As long as I get applause, I was extremely happier each time, and I got more praises as I delivered well.”

Age Is Just A Number!!

Murway-Traina has yet again proved that age is simply a number. In her 90s, she got applauds by the audience and registered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records. She is also a fitness enthusiast. She highlighted that the pandemic kept her out for a long and now she is extremely excited to return to the gym.

Reaction Of Netizens!!

The Internet flooded with praises and respect for the old lady. A random user commented, “She looks like she is only 80, you rock Ms.Edith.” While another user commented, “None should use age as an excuse.” The most interesting comment was paired with a couple of emojis, highlighting, “When a 100-year-old is so fit than you. How shocking is that?”