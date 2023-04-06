Use this clever trick to turn off the emergency siren of the government’s iPhone or Android

Within two weeks, all smartphone users will have the opportunity to test their new emergency alarm ‘Armageddon’.

At 3:00pm, the sirens will play automatically from iPhones and Android devices on April 23.

1 On April 23, the alert will go off

This alert is for people to be aware of any emergency situations or disasters, including life-threatening weather.

It’ll even blast off your device, even though it is set to slient.

Most people do not know that you can stop the alert from reaching your inbox.

iPhone has a unique setting that allows emergency alerts to be controlled.

If you work nights, but don’t mind hearing the siren, then this might be the right one.

How to disable emergency alerts from iPhone

Open the Configurations.

Locate Notifications.

Scroll to the bottom for the best view. Severe alerts And Emergency alerts.

To switch between them, tap on each.

Android emergency notifications can be disabled

Android settings may vary depending on which manufacturer you are using.

It is easiest to simply open the Configurations Search for emergency alerts

Top Phone and Gadget hacks and tips Are you looking for hacks and tips for your smartphone? Are you looking for the hidden features in social media apps that are not available? You’re covered.

Your stories are ours! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?