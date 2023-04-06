The UK’s most expensive theme park revealed.

For families who are looking for an affordable day out, the UK’s best-value theme park has been identified.

New data has uncovered the cheapest UK resort for both parking and ticket prices this Easter, as well as how to get the best deal before your trip.

2 Legoland Discovery Centre offers the lowest prices for parking and tickets in UK parks Credit: Simon Jones – Central Recorder

According to the numbers, Legoland Discovery Centre is the most affordable UK park parking and ticket price among all the top UK parks. This makes it a great choice for Brits who are looking for an inexpensive trip.

For parents who want to keep their children entertained, the theme parks are a wonderful way to spend a day.

They are not cheap and often cost more than the ride itself.

This is especially true at peak periods like weekends or bank holidays. When costs quickly rise, even the cost of parking can also go up.

Research at All Car Leasing I have crunched numbers to determine which UK theme park offers the lowest prices and the best way to save money on the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Flamingo Land, Legoland Discovery Centre and Legoland Land were the top two theme parks that offer car park parking at no cost.

The price of the cheapest parking option was used to rank seven of the UK’s top theme parks.

Most amusement parks offer a “standard” parking option which is the cheapest, and a more expensive option which is often called “priority” or “express”.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has the most expensive parking, with costs starting from £15 if booked online or on the day, according to the website.

Alton Towers, Chessington, Thorpe Park and Legoland Windsor had parking ranging from £6-£10, depending on if they were paid for online in advance, or on arrival.

Notable is the fact that the Legoland Discovery Centre Website states that the parking is free at Trafford Centre CarPark West, which is located outside of the attraction.

To find the most affordable theme park, researchers also looked at the price of tickets and parking spots during Easter. Prices will rise naturally.

Legoland Discovery Centre offers the lowest ticket price and free parking. This makes it the most affordable option for an inexpensive day out.

Flamingo Land’s free parking has also made it a cheaper day out than remaining competitors, on the whole, despite having more expensive tickets than the likes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The Pleasure Beach’s hefty parking price tag meant it was lower in the rankings.

You can save a little on parking if you book in advance. Advanced entry is also a good option to reduce costs.

Each of the seven theme parks is cheaper if they book their tickets ahead.

For visitors who haven’t booked beforehand, Alton Towers and Legoland Windsor are the two most expensive theme parks, both having the largest difference in cost if bought online or at the gate.

However, despite Blackpool Pleasure Beach having the overall most expensive parking, it has the smallest difference in price whether you book online or in advance, costing £14 more if arriving impromptu.

Nigel King, from All Car Leasing said: “The Easter bank holiday is a prime time for families to hit the road and escape reality at one of the many amazing theme parks the UK has to offer.

“However, if you are planning to visit a theme park by car, it’s important to be aware of the car parking costs so that you can plan ahead and ensure that you’re getting the best deal.

“Legoland Discovery Centre is the cheapest theme park in the UK for both parking and standard ticket prices.

Flamingo Land offers parking free of charge, which makes it second-cheapest for the parking and ticket price.

“If you’re looking to save money on parking and ticket prices, plan ahead. Our research indicates that in almost every instance, there is money to be saved by booking online, ahead of time, rather than simply paying at the gate.”

These ideas will entertain your kids while you are on vacation.

These five suggestions are also good for Easter day outs with families.