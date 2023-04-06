In-depth probe which brought down the UK’s most egregious child sex rings and 8 women were arrested in relation to 7 kid abuse.

James Evans (38), was sent to prison for life, with an average term of 18 years, and received an indefinite sexual harm prevention or order (SHPO), after being convicted of 20 child sex crimes.

Kirsty, 36, was given a 10-year sentence, an indefinite restraint order for victims and a 30-year SHPO. After she was convicted of five sexual assaults on children, Webb was also sent to prison.

Mark Smith (34), was sentenced to 19 years in prison with an additional six-year license period. This makes a total of 25 year imprisonment for his four child sex offenses. In addition, he was given a SHPO of 30 years along with an indefinite order for restraining the victims.

Pamela Howells (58) was sentenced to seven years in prison for her three child sex offenses. She was also given an SHPO for fifteen years and an Indefinite Restraining Order

Lee Webb (40) was found guilty in three child sex offenses and sentenced to six years imprisonment with a 30 year SHPO and an Indefinite Restraining Order

Ann Marie Clare (43), was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for her four child sex offenses. She also received an extended license period of three years, for an additional 11-year total. An SHPO of 30 years was given to her and she received an indefinite restraint order

Dean Webb (35) was found unfit to plead, but a jury determined that he had committed these acts. Two-year supervision and a 40 year SHPO order were issued to Webb.

Stephen Webb (65) was not found fit to plead, but the jury ruled that he had actually committed the alleged acts. For health reasons, he was granted an absolute discharge

Natasha Webb (37), is scheduled to be sentenced later. In all three of her trials she testified for the Crown

Tracey Baker, 41 was found guilty in five cases of child sex abuse and sentenced for 16 years imprisonment.

David Baker (41), was found guilty in seven child sex offenses and sentenced 21 years in prison, including one year in licence. Also, an indefinite SHPO, and indefinite restraining orders were issued.

Luke Baker (22) was sent to prison for 2 years, 4 months and 1 day for his child sex crimes. Also, he was given a restraining and permanent order.

David Evans, 72 years old, was sent to prison for 3 1/2 years for 2 offences. He also received SHPO orders and an indefinite restraint order

Jane Evans (71) was not able to plead but the jury found her guilty of the alleged acts. The sentence was a supervision order, and SHPO.

Philip Wellington, 50 was found guilty for three child sexual offences. He was sentenced to nine-years in prison and received an SHPO as well as a restraining orders, each of which would last up until the next order.

Natalie Wellington, 44 was convicted for four child sex crimes and sent to prison for 17 years, including an extra year of extended licence and an indefinite shropo and restraining orders.

Jason Evans (25), was found guilty in three offenses and sentenced to two and six months imprisonment. He also received a restraining or until further notice, and a fifteen-year SHPO

Ryan Evans (23 years old) was found guilty in one case of child sex offences and sentenced to a 3-year community order, an order for restraining and a 15 year SHPO

Matthew Evans, 32 years old, was found guilty in May of two child sexual offences.

John Griffiths (66) was found guilty in two cases of child sex crimes and will be sentenced May

Violet Griffiths, aged 66, was found guilty of two child sexual offences and will receive her sentence in May