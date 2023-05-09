US Surgeon general Announces that loneliness is a major problem in the population

Do you feel lonely? You’re not alone. You’re not alone.

Loneliness and social isolation are serious issues that plague one in two adults in America, Dr. Phil tells Inside Edition.

“It increases our risk of anxiety, depression, and suicide. And when we are socially disconnected it also raises our risk of physical illness, heart disease, of dementia and premature death,” the national TV doctor says.

The population’s suffering from a lack of face-to-face interactions with the increase in technology use, decreased community gatherings, and busy schedules that don’t allow for connections.

“There is no question that people are living with their head down looking at a screen instead of looking up at the world,” Dr. Phil says.

Inside Edition interviewed the TV physician who explained that this epidemic could be controlled by taking simple steps.

“We can do simple things that have a powerful effect. You could spend 15 minutes every day speaking to someone who is important to you. Making sure that when we are talking to others we are giving them our full attention, putting our devices away,” Dr. Phil says.