*WARNING: Minor spoilers ahead for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3*

James Gunn, the director of The Suicide Squad as well as Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, has been a master at incorporating subtle cameos into superhero movies to keep fans guessing.

The director tends to work with the same stars and several of them appear in both movies. One of the biggest is the Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior. But who plays her in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3?

Daniela Melchoir in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

Daniela Melchior is Ura, in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

She is an administrator aboard the Orgoscope, the headquarters of the High Evolutionary’s company Orgocorp.

Ura stands out in the movie with her bright pink skin and eyes, as well as her short bob style.

Daniela Melchior revealed her look on Instagram ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 and showed the long process of applying her makeup and hair.

Where to spot Daniela Melchior’s Ura in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

Daniela Melchior’s Ura appears roughly a third of the way into the film.

She appears as the Guardians try to gain access to the Orgoscope to get a key that’s crucial for their mission.

Peter Quill, hoping to gain Ura’s favor and have her help in finding the password, flirts with her much to her annoyance, as well as the other Guardians.

There are other crossovers between The Suicide Squad & Guaridans Of The Galaxy

Daniela Melchior isn’t the only actor to appear in both Guardians Of The Galaxy and The Suicide Squad as there are at least seven other famous faces who have roles in both films.

Nathan Fillion is one of the notable cameos from Vol 3. He appeared briefly as TDK in The Suicide Squad and stars as Master Karja in Vol 3, a senior guard who works at Orgoscope. The Guardians cross paths with him while infiltrating the facility.

Pom Klementieff, the Mantis actor from Marvel made a switch to DC after a short cameo she did in a pub during The Suicide Squad.

Sean Gunn has appeared in many Guardians Of The Galaxy flicks as the Ravager Kraglin. He is also the brother to director James Gunn. However, in The Suicide Squad he played Weasel.

Michael Rooker starred as Savant, in The Suicide Squad. But Marvel fans may know him best as Yondu Umonta.

Pete Davidson (Blackguard from The Suicide Squad) has a minor cameo in the form of Phlektik. This is a creation created by High Evolutionary.

Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt, an aide of Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad – as well as the Peacemaker TV series – voices the character Mainframe in Vol 3, replacing Miley Cyrus who had cameoed as the character in 2017’s Vol 2.

Sylvester Stallone is the last one, who made a brief cameo in Guardians Of The Galaxy as Stakar Ogord. Suicide Squad fans will recognize his voice for the King Shark.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in cinemas.