US food chain Popeyes announces first UK location – with more on the horizon

American fried chicken chain Popeyes is finally coming to the UK and the first location has been revealed.

It was established in New Orleans in 1972. The restaurant is well-known for its biscuits and fried chicken.

There are currently 3,400 of these restaurants in 25 countries. But, it is making its UK debut.

Londoners will be pleased to learn that the first Westfield Stratford City location is opening in the East of the capital.

Popeyes’ branch has taken over a 1,531sq ft unit within the shopping center. It is expected to open in November 2021.

The best part is that Popeyes UK is set to open additional locations in the UK.









Tom Crowley, CEO of Popeyes UK, said: “It’s fantastic to be opening our first UK location, following the months of anticipation and buzz that the news of our arrival generated.

“Our vision for our UK launch is ambitious and bold, and we felt a shared sense of purpose with Westfield Stratford City when we were on the hunt for our first restaurant.

“We are confident that they are the perfect partner to help us kick-start our entry into the UK market.

“We will carefully choose the locations in areas that reflect the Louisianan spirit associated with Popeyes. We are looking forward to opening our next sites and sharing more details about our expansion into new areas in 2022.







While the full menu for Popeyes UK hasn’t been confirmed yet, in the US there’s signature fried chicken, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, coleslaw, Cajun fries and so much more.

According to Popeyes, its chicken is “locally sourced and freshly prepared”, then marinated for “at least 12 hours in bold Louisiana seasonings, hand battered and breaded, then slow cooked to perfection using a proprietary frying process”.

Kate Orwin, leasing director UK, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, added: “We’re delighted that Popeyes will be opening its first UK store at Westfield Stratford City.

“Chicken is beloved across all ages and we’re sure that it will be another destination where families, friends, and groups can enjoy delicious meals.”







Tom Byng, chief development officer at Popeyes UK, continued: “The pandemic has accelerated changing consumer habits, and this has closely informed our UK real estate strategy.

“Our ambition is to lead with responsible, sustainable practices at the heart of all we do, and leave a legacy of jobs creation in each community that we open up in.

“This is a major milestone for the brand and we are excited to announce further acquisitions in the run-up to our November opening.”