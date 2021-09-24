Chrisley Knows Best Chase Chrisley Shuts Down Todd Chrisley Gets Good Qualities From Julie!

On a new episode of Chrisley Knows Best, Chase Chrisley puts his father in his place. Todd Chrisley is a person of high self-esteem, as his fans know. He’s smart and well-dressed and knows it. He expects them to set high standards for themselves. He’s always pushed them from the time they were young to motivate them to work hard.

Savannah Chrisley gets some advice from her father about her makeup business in this episode. She just wants to hang with her dad, but he’s in full business partner mode. He renamed some of her lipsticks and did things she didn’t ask him to do.

After a conversation with Chase, Todd reaffirmed his belief in the role of Chase as his child’s mentor. He believes that the children learn from Julie how to be late and the positive qualities he has.

Chase has a different view of where his personality comes from.

Chase Chrisley Sets Todd Straight

When they are talking in the kitchen on a USA Instagram clip, Todd is listing all the qualities Chase Chrisley and his sister got from him. He says, “All the beauty, compassion, kind-heartedness, business intelligence. Where do you think, your best qualities come from?” When Chase responds, he doesn’t even think about it for a minute. He says, “My mother.”

Nanny Faye gets the big laugh because she agrees with him. She says, “Amen,” which earns a hug from Chase while Todd mocks their laughing. One fan commented on the post and said, “He had also said ‘and Nanny Faye.’ They cut it out. That’s why she says Amen.”

Fans Mostly Agree With The Younger Chrisley

The followers agree with Chase Chrisley. One says, “So true!!! Julie has it going on.” Another said, “Julie is one of my favorite TV moms, Nanny Faye is one of my favorite grandmas.”

Other fans think that Todd just wants the best for Savannah. He reminded her of the time he said to her when he joined to help with the business. Chase pointed out to his sister, she’s just like Todd. She’s laser-focused on her business, she just couldn’t see it. He tells her she’s just as uptight as Todd is about her business.

Julie was praised by her fans who also mentioned Todd’s insistence on putting his own stamp on things. They said, “Takes a REAL woman to put up with a man like Todd Chrisley.”

What’s your opinion on which parent gave the good traits to their offspring? Do you agree or disagree with Todd and Chase? Please comment below to share your thoughts.