UFO frenzy as mysterious craft filmed being towed into secretive US military base

A video showing a flying saucer-shaped craft being towed into a US military base has sent the conspiracy world into meltdown.

Original TikTok video shows a truck towing an aerodynamic-shaped flat-bodied disc in what appears to have been a US military development base.

“What the f*** is that?” As the object passes by, the cameraman says.

Ruben Hofs, an Internet detective, analysed the video and found the location using the scaffolding in his background and the landscape surrounding it.

He wrote on Twitter: "Coincidentally, this morning I stumbled upon a very interesting TikTok video of an unknown shape on a flatbed trailer.







(Image: TikTok)



“The scaffolding in the background got my interest and this appears to be the Helendale Radar Cross Section Facility.

“Also, this does not seem to resemble the so-called polecap used for calibration purposes.”

The location he mentioned is near Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.

Many airspace watchers shared their thoughts with saying said it could be a "Others suggested that it could be a prototype craft.









One said: “Or it’s just a sort of deceiving action by Skunk Works. Show something ‘secret’ out in the open, so everyone’s discussing this, and the real secrets are kept hidden.”

A second wrote: “Looks like a supersonic combat drone model, or another type of stealth combat drone.”

“Looks a bit alien to me,” a third confessed and a fourth guessed it could be a “demonstrator” or “test vehicles” for the new B-21 Raiders.

During the September 20th State of the Forces Address, five B-21 test aircraft were announced by the US Air Force.

Frank Kendall, Secretary for the Air Force said that the five strategic stealth fighter aircraft were being made.

