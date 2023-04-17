Updates on the movie release dates and where to purchase tickets

HITC explains the release date of Metallica 72 Seasons in 2023 and how you can receive updates.

Master… master… if there is any master of the metal genre, it’s Metallica.

The American heavy metal and rock band blazed onto the scene with their 1983 debut studio album Kill ‘Em All and have grown to become one of the biggest bands in not just the genre but music full stop. Master Of Puppets is a song from the 1986 album by the same name. It has been a hit in recent years, thanks to an episode on Netflix called Stranger Things.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson performs the song during a classic US television moment.

Many younger listeners then discovered the band’s music, while some rediscovered it. Whatever your story is with the band’s music personally, you will have undoubtedly been excited for their eleventh studio album 72 Seasons, the band’s first since 2016.

In theaters, we are showing a Metallica 72 Seasons Concert Movie to celebrate this release.

Metallica M72 World Tour to be shown in Cinemas on August 18, 2023 and August 20, 2023.

Fans can enjoy a new set each night. Both sets are broadcast live on a big screen.

While these are the two confirmed dates, it’s noted that some screenings will be timeshifted to suit local time zones.

Arlington, TX is the location of this event’s concert dates.

Metallica’s official film offers a way to watch the Metallica concert before tickets go on sale. You can find out more about this website at As more information is available, sign up. All you have to do is enter your name, territory, and city, and confirm you’re over the age of 13.

The concert experience may be coming to cinemas in August but the album it’s celebrating was released on Friday, April 14th, 2023.

It’s available on all streaming services and you can check out the 12-song tracklist below:

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My life Away

You Must Burn

Lux Æterna

Crown of Barbed-Wire

Chasing light

If the Darkness had a Son

To Far Gone?

Room of Mirrors

Inamorata”

‘We’re quite comfortable with who we are’

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich sat recently for an examination. You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. NME spoke to the band about the personal issues surrounding the release.

“I think certainly in James’s lyrics, and overall in this band right now, we’re quite comfortable with who we are, warts and all. We’re putting things out there about our vulnerabilities and where we’re at because we’re still trying to figure all this s**t out.”

He continued: “If you think when you’re young that at some point later you’ll crack the code then I can say that, in my case, that’s definitely not what happens. You may end up with more questions as you get older!”

Metallica M72 World Tour will be broadcasted in cinemas between Friday, 18th August, and Sunday 20th August, 2023.

