NCT DoJaeJung Perfume album’s release time and tracklist explored

The wait for NCT’s unit DoJaeJung’s album release is almost over as Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo will drop their much anticipated Perfume album on April 17.

Right before the album’s official release, NCT’s top K-pop performers trio Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo set the stage on fire with a live stage of Perfume track.

Release time of NCT DoJaeJung’s Perfume album

NCT DoJaeJung’s Perfume album will be released on April 17 at 6pm KST/ 5am ET/ 2am PT/ 10am GMT/ 11am CEST/ 5pm Philippines/ 4pm Thailand time.

DoJaeJung is also scheduled to appear in SMing Episode 1 (April 17) and SBS Radio Cultwo Show (April 18), both at 2pm KST/1am EDT.

Tracklist for Perfume

NCT DoJaeJung’s Perfume tracklist will consist of six tracks including the title track Perfume. Tracklist is below.

Perfume

Kiss

Dive

Strawberry Sunday

What if we could go back to the past?

Ordinary

DoJaeJung shares the meaning behind their album title

Doyoung Jaehyun Jungwoo explained why they named their first album Perfume. Jaehyun gushed, “As Perfume was decided as the title track, we proceeded with the Perfume concept for our overall theme too. Each of our members has a distinct musical color so we thought it’d be fun and new to express it with scent.”

He added: “So we made our own scent, and I think we expressed the members’ charms well through the teaser that visualized our scents.”

Doyoung Chimed in: “All 3 of us love perfumes, so we’re happy to be able to release an album with perfume as a theme. Was it destiny? (Laugh). And I think a chance of being able to set the perfumes that we made as our photo concept makes it even more special.”

NCT’s stars have also revealed their favourite song on the album. Jungwoo revealed: “I like ‘Kiss’ the most. It’s the kind of mood that I like, I love it because it’s a song that has an exciting &refreshing feeling. The choreography is charming too, we plan to perform it along with the title track so please look forward to it.”

Follow us for more K-pop News @HITCAsia