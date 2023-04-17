Take the Nana personality quiz for anime fans

As all anime enthusiasts have taken this popular quiz, the Nana personality test is now a TikTok viral.

TikTok is a popular app for anime lovers. They have created quizzes, filters, and other tests that help keep their attention.

The Nana personality quiz, which tells what type of character you are the best at representing, has become a huge hit.

What is the Nana personality assessment?

Follow the below steps to take the Nana personality test.

Take the quiz Website. Enter your name and click on ‘Start Quiz.’ Here, you will be asked to answer questions such as “It’s summer! A truck with ice cream just arrived and you want to grab something. Your pocket is full of exact change to purchase the desired item on the next list. What is it?” and the options will be multiple choice. Select the option that best suits your needs. After you answer, results appear.

Answering 20 questions is required before the user can see the answer.

Nana personality trends explored

It has become a TikTok trend to ask your significant other, sibling, or best friend to do the test.

They are interested to know if someone else gets the same show character as they did or not.

For those who have seen the anime, you would know that Nana Komatsu’s partner is Takumi Ichinose and Nana Osaki’s is Ren Honjo.

In this context, many people are looking to find out if the characteristics of their partners match up.

