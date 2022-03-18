Up-to-date List of All Charges

On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol. Hundreds of them face criminal charges.

It took Four hoursSo Congress could seal President Joe Biden’s victory, we needed to secure the building.

A little over a year later, at most 800 people have been arrested. You can search this table to see all.

Since Trump supporters The US Capitol was swarmed by the jihadists on January 6, 2021 — forcing Congress to go into lockdown and Defending the halls and offices of government — at least 800 people have been arrested and charged with crimes.

The FBI seeks the support of the public to IdentifyParticipants in the exercise Most documented crimes in US History.

However, many rioters were allowed out on the streets a year ago so it takes some time to find them.

This table lists the names, charges and links to court documents of all those charged. As the Department of Justice releases additional names and information, we will keep this table updated.

Up to now, 213 federally charged Rioters have entered guilty pleas.

As FBI agents examine video footage, social media posts and phone location data as well as tips from the public, the number of insurgents is likely to increase.

Democratic members of Congress advocated for a A bipartisan commission will investigate the Capitol riotAkin to the One made after 9/11However, Senate Republicans blockedIt was a successful attempt.

The House of Representatives voted narrowly to establish a commission by June 30. Only two Republicans are on the panel: Adam Kinzinger (Rep.) and Liz Cheney (Rep.). House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyAccording to the Republican Party, it will conduct its own investigation on January 6, 2021.

On January 13, 2022The Department of Justice Unsealed indictmentElmer Stewart Rhodes (leader of Oath Keepers) and 10 associates were charged with “another oathkeeper”A seditious conspiracy” The most serious charge against any of these alleged Capitol rioters to date.

The first jury trialRelating to the Capitol Riots, a jury finding rioter Guy Reffitt guiltyEach one of these He faced five charges after less than 4 hours of deliberations. US prosecutors claimed that Guy Reffitt had brought a pistol with him to the Capitol and flex-cuffs, but he did not enter.