Jussie mollett Was Imprisoned, and was told to Release. Lawyer Says that Jussie Smollett Was ‘Teary’

Jussie Mollett, actor and comedian, has been released from prison six days after his five-month sentence was served for faking attack on himself. An appellate court decided that he could be freed while appealing his case.

Smollett’s lead attorney, Nenye Uche, says the actor got “teary-eyed”When he heard the news, he discovered that his two brothers were there at the moment.

“Of course, his brothers were really happy, and I think he was still in shock taking it in,”Uche said.

Smollett left jail with five men in black, surrounding him. One hand held what looked almost like the white shirt Smollett wore to his booking photo. He was also carrying a notebook in the other hand.

The former “Empire” star was sentenced last week to 150 days for staging a hate crime on himself.

“You’ve been lying and lying and lying about this case,”Judge James Linn spoke during sentencing.

Linn also rejected a request by Smollett to be released in the interim pending his appeal.

“You will spend the first 150 days of your sentence in the Cook County Jail, and that will start today — right here, right now,”Linn.

Smollett furiously protested against his innocence while he was taken away shouting. “I am not suicidal, and I am innocent!”

Smollett’s brother shared frequent updates during Jussie’s six days behind bars. He claimed that Jussie was held in a psychiatric ward for two days, before being transferred to another cell.

Uche says that Smollett didn’t eat during his time behind bars.

“Jussie drank cold water with ice for the six days he was in there. I can’t not eat for one day, so I’m not quite sure how he did it, but the jail staff confirmed to me that he wasn’t eating. I think he was fasting,”Uche said.

Uche reports that Smollett is now at home with his family.

Smollett’s attorneys had argued for his release, because he would have completed his sentence by the time the appeal process was completed.