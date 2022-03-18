Natalie Martinez Joins Apple TV+ Series ‘Bad Monkey’Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Just days after she became available following the cancellation of NBC’s Ordinary JoeNatalie Martinez has been selected as a series regular in the Apple TV+ drama series alongside Vince Vaughn Bad Monkey written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Martinez replaces Ana Villafañe who had originally been cast in the role. Recastings are an unfortunate, but necessary part of business. They could be for many reasons. In this case, I hear the character had been written older than Villafañe’s age, leading to the decision to replace her.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A tourist who finds a severed arm while out fishing lures Yancy into a world of corruption and greed that decimates both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

Villafañe plays Rosa, a Miami medical examiner who is starting to realize she may not be cut out for her job, so is happy to ditch work and help Yancy try to figure out the story of the severed arm he brings into her lab.

Martinez joins Vaughn in addition to Vaughn Bad MonkeyCast members Michelle Monaghan and Jodie Turner-Smith. Meredith Hagner and Rob Delaney. Arturo Luis Soria. Alex Moffat guest stars.

Lawrence exec produces through his Doozer Productions alongside Matt Tarses and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold. Marcos Siega is the executive producer and director of the first episode. Doozer’s Liza Katzer serves as co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television manages the studio.

Martinez starred as Amy Kindelán opposite James Wolk in Ordinary Joe.She starred in the series previously. Kingdom, The Crossing, Under The DomeAnd Secrets and lies Martinez is repped by Atlas Artists, WME and attorney Jason Hendler.

Villafañe also recently departed NBC comedy Night CourtAfter the pilot in an recasting.