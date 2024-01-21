Unveiling the Eerie Final Image of the Doomed $108M US Peregrine Moon Mission Before Fiery Earth Return: A Haunting Spectacle

Final Moments of the $108 Million Peregrine Spacecraft Revealed

The doomed $108million US Peregrine spacecraft has shared a final image as it’s commanded to destroy itself in a fiery mess. After soaring through space and covering thousands of miles the Peregrine met a dramatic end. The lander launched just last week, hoping to touchdown on the moon, but an explosive rupture blasted it off course – jeopardising its mission. The private operator, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic, directed the craft into Earth’s atmosphere to burn up after there was “no chance” of a successful mission. At around 4pm EST the craft smashed into the atmosphere over the South Pacific Ocean, about 400 miles south of Fiji. Astrobotic Technology confirmed the spacecraft’s demise, saying it lost contact with the vehicle moments before the planned reentry time, which “indicates the vehicle completed its controlled re-entry over open water in the South Pacific.”

A Final Image of the Peregrine

Astrobotic also packed the lunar lander with a chip of rock from Mount Everest and toy-size cars from Mexico. Peregrine was also carrying a British-made tool, known as the Exospheric Mass Spectrometer (ESA), that was designed to help search for water in the Moon’s exosphere. Astrobotic released a statement yesterday which confirmed the failure of the project but also offered hope for the future. Astrobotic’s aim had been to drop off five NASA instruments on the Moon’s surface to study the environment ahead of the return of astronauts later this decade. Unfortunately, the project ended in failure.

Struggle Against the Odds

After a promising start, engineers noticed a problem with the spacecraft soon after launch. The fault was linked to leaking propellant from a ruptured oxidizer tank. According to the BBC, this was generating thrust, turning the craft and preventing it from keeping its solar panels pointed at the Sun which is crucial to maintain power.

It comes as Japan’s space mission is also encountering problems. Japan’s SLIM moon lander has successfully touched down on the lunar surface, but officials fear all is not well. With the dreams of exploring the moon now turned to ashes along with the Peregrine, this is yet another setback for space exploration.

Conclusion

Despite the heartbreaking and catastrophic loss of the Peregrine lander, the resiliency and commitment to future missions shine through. The failed Peregrine Mission serves as a stark reminder of the inherent challenges and risks that come with venturing into outer space. And, even in the face of failure, the spirit of exploration and discovery will always persist, propelling mankind towards the stars and beyond.