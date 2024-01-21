Meet Dancing On Ice pro Brendyn Hatfield – Husband material or single and ready to mingle?

Discover Everything About Brendyn Hatfield From Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice has brought together a plethora of talented stars and professional skaters, and one such individual is Brendyn Hatfield. But who exactly is he, and is he married? From his background in ice skating to his personal life, let’s delve into all the details.

Who is Brendyn Hatfield?

Brendyn Hatfield, born on January 4, 1986, hails from America and is renowned for his exceptional prowess in ice skating. His journey on Dancing On Ice commenced back in 2020, marking the beginning of his lasting presence on the show. Throughout his time on Dancing On Ice, Brendyn has partnered with prominent personalities such as Lucrezia Millarini, Lady Leshurr, Rachel Stevens, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Moreover, for the latest 2024 series hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, Brendyn is gracing the stage with comedian Lou Sanders.

Before making waves on this popular skating show, Brendyn embarked on several European tours and even portrayed the iconic role of Aladdin for Disney on Ice, followed by a stint with Holiday on Ice. Besides his illustrious skating career, he pursued Media Management in the US and has also taken on roles as an Editor and Cinematographer. Beyond his professional endeavors, Brendyn actively shares snippets of his life with his fans through Instagram, amassing a following of over 26,000 admirers.

Is Brendyn Hatfield Married?

Previously, Brendyn was in a relationship with Jessica, a pro skater who served as a reserve dancer for the 2020 Dancing on Ice series. However, they decided to part ways, and Jessica subsequently returned to the US, now pursuing a career as a nurse and continuing her involvement with the Disney On Ice tour. On the other hand, in April 2023, reports unveiled that Brendyn and his 2022 Dancing On Ice partner Rachel Stevens embarked on a romantic journey. This revelation came after Rachel’s separation from her long-time partner, following which, she and Brendyn nurtured their friendship post their elimination from the series.

Fast forward to January 2024, Rachel shared a rare, affectionate picture with her Dancing On Ice companion to commemorate Brendyn’s birthday, signifying their strong bond and mutual affection. Notably, Brendyn is part of the cast for this year’s Dancing On Ice, where he reunites with Rachel’s former bandmate, Hannah Spearritt.

When is Dancing On Ice on TV?

For those eager to catch their favorite stars carving up the ice, Dancing On Ice has returned to television screens as of Sunday, January 14, 2024. Viewers can look forward to tuning in every Sunday for the latest episodes on both ITV and ITVX. And for those who miss the initial broadcast, fret not, as episodes are readily available for viewing on ITVX.

Dive into the captivating world of Dancing On Ice and discover the enthralling journey of Brendyn Hatfield, amidst a flurry of captivating performances and heartwarming stories.