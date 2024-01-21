Shocking Revelation: Is Starkiller the Clone of Anakin Skywalker? Unraveling Galen Marek’s Star Wars Saga

Is Starkiller a Clone of Anakin Skywalker? The Truth Behind Starkiller’s Story in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2

“Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2” leaves fans in suspense as the story of Starkiller, a clone of Anakin Skywalker, comes to an abrupt halt. The clone manages to defeat Darth Vader in an epic showdown on Kamino, leading to the Sith Lord’s capture by the Rebel forces. The captured Vader is then transported across the stars aboard the Rogue Shadow, along with Starkiller, Juno Eclipse, and Proxy, with the notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett in tow. But what comes next for Starkiller and Vader’s story?

The Future of Starkiller’s Story: What Could Have Been in “The Force Unleashed” Universe

During an appearance on IGN’s Work from Home Theater in May 2020, Sam Witwer, the actor behind Starkiller, provided insights into what the future might have held for Starkiller. He revealed discussions of another intense battle between Starkiller and Vader, where the Sith Lord finally gains the upper hand, showcasing why he is the ultimate Dark Lord of the Sith. Witwer’s details about this potential confrontation left fans yearning for a continuation of Starkiller’s story and his ongoing conflict with Darth Vader.

The Unfortunate Fate of Starkiller’s Story and “The Force Unleashed” Canon

While fans may be left wanting more of Starkiller’s journey, it seems unlikely that the story of the clone of Galen Marek will receive any further development within the official “Star Wars” canon. With the “Force Unleashed” games removed from the canon and the cancellation of a third installment, the future of Starkiller remains uncertain. Yet, loyal fans can only hope that Starkiller will find a way to return to the “Star Wars” universe in the years to come.

Conclusion: The Longing for Starkiller’s Return

As we look back on the legacy of Starkiller, the unanswered questions and untold stories leave a lingering sense of longing among fans. The possibility of a climactic battle between Starkiller and Darth Vader that was never realized serves as a reminder of the untapped potential within the “Force Unleashed” universe. While Starkiller’s journey may have come to an abrupt end, the enduring hope for his return in the “Star Wars” canon remains stronger than ever.